Uniontown
Margaret I. "Maggie" Goodwin Frankenbery, 88, passed to be with her lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born in Uniontown, daughter of the late Augusta Koch Goodwin and Arthur Goodwin.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lee Frankenbery, Sr.; sister, Fay Frankenbery; brother, Bob Goodwin; two infant grandsons; and three infant great-grandsons.
Surviving are her children, Lee Frankenbery Jr., (Carol), Debra Frankenbery Blanc, (Jim), Uniontown, Robert Frankenbery, (Alison) Crownsville, Md.; grandchildren, Lee Frankenberry III, (Rayne), Manassas, Va., Tara Blanc, Ft. Myers, Fla., Lindsay Brown, (Bob), Justin Blanc, (Corie), Uniontown, Deena Lawrence, (Stuart), Canonsburg, Faran Frankenbery, (Colby), Bethel Park; great-grandchildren, Dillan Gaydos, Fla., Isaac, Mila, Mikayla, Arya, Lawrence, Canonsburg, Haley Blanc, Ft. Myers, Fla., Wyatt, Lawson, Uniontown; sister, Nancy Williams Goodwin and husband Fred of Houston; sister-in-law, Jan Goodwin; and several nieces and nephews.
Maggie was very active over the years, employed by pre-schools, elementary schools, in Uniontown, Hixenbaugh's Pharmacy, and Penn State University.
A memorial service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your chosen charity.
Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
