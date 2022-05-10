Uniontown
Margaret I. “Maggie” Goodwin Frankenbery, 88, passed to be with her Lord Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Augusta Koch Goodwin and Arthur Goodwin.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Lee Frankenbery Sr.; sister, Fay Frankenbery; brother, Bob Goodwin; two infant grandsons, and three infant great-grandsons.
Surviving are her children, Lee Frankenbery Jr. (Carol), Debra Frankenbery Blanc (Jim) of Uniontown, Robert Frankenbery (Alison) of Crownsville, Md.; grandchildren, Lee Frankenberry III (Rayne) of Manassas, Va., Tara Blanc of Ft. Myers, Fla., Lindsay Brown (Bob), Justin Blanc (Corie) of Uniontown, Deena Lawrence (Stuart) of Canonsburg, Faran Frankenbery (Colby) of Bethel Park; great-grandchildren, Dillan Gaydos of Florida, Isaac, Mila, Mikayla, Arya and Lawrence of Canonsburg, Haley Blanc of Ft. Myers, Wyatt and Lawson of Uniontown; sister, Nancy Williams Goodwin and husband Fred of Houston; sister-in-law, Jan Goodwin; and several nieces and nephews.
Maggie was very active over the years. She was employed by preschools and elementary schools in Uniontown, Hixenbaugh’s Pharmacy and Penn State University.
The memorial service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.
Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME.
