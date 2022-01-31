Uniontown
Margaret Irene Anthony Opar, 95, of Uniontown, passed on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Uniontown.
Born November 9, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Hudock) Anthony; beloved wife of the late John Opar; mother of Ann Marie Vargo of Uniontown, and William Opar of Hudson, Fla.; grandmother of Ann Marie Sickles of Lemont Furnace, William Opar of Hopwood, and Steve Opar of Farmington, great-grandmother of Michael Vargo and Jonathan Sickles.
Also surviving are her niece Mary Ann Williams; and Nephews Michael and Christopher Williams.
In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her granddaughter's husband, Michael L. Sickles; her sisters and brothers, Sophie Sokol, John Anthony, Joe Anthony, Ann Marie Christopher and Mary Anthony; her nephew, Grendel Williams; and her godchild, Tina Williams.
Margaret was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown. She enjoyed working and keeping herself busy.
A special thank you to Mary Ann Williams and Michael Vargo for helping her daughter Ann Marie care for her.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment to follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
