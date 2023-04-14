Uniontown
Margaret Irene Evans McCormick, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born September 4, 1939, in East Millsboro.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd and Nettie Bailey Evans; her husband, Charles McCormick; son, Paul McCormick; five siblings, Gertrude Cochran and Floyd “Jabo”, Anthony, Ronald and John Evans; daughters-in-law, Cindy and Connie McCormick; and son-in-law, Louis Combs.
Margaret was a very loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed doing puzzles and crocheting. She loved crocheting afghans for family and friends.
Surviving are three children, Charles “Chuck” McCormick (Stephanie), Rickey McCormick and Susan Combs; four grandchildren, Rachelle Miller (Corey), Edward Combs (fiancee Rachel Frederick), and Colby and Connor McCormick; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Genny May Arnold, William, Charles and Raymond Evans, Nancy Evans and Dan Lucy; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, April 15, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Peton officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
South Union Volunteer Firefighters will pass by at 7 p.m.
