formerly of Brownsville
Margaret J. Czerwinsky, 94, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Brownsville (Denbo Heights), passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in her home.
She was born July 18, 1926, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Marko and Anna Dulovics Andler.
In her younger years, Margaret worked as a waitress in the Horn & Hardart Restaurant in New York, N.Y.
Mrs. Czerwinsky was an active member of the former St. Oliver Plunkett Parish, Fredericktown, and St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Margaret was an avid cook and excellent baker. Everyone said her baked items, especially around the holidays, were more like works of art that were almost too pretty to eat.
Holidays in her home were filled with family, friends, great food music and fun.
Margaret also enjoyed bowling at Gudac's Lanes in Brownsville in her earlier life.
Surviving are a daughter, Janis Gonzales (John) of Port St. Lucie; and one granddaughter, Janelle Suitch (John) of Jensen Beach, Fla.
On November 25, 1947, she married Edward Czerwinsky, who died March 21, 2001.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Carol Shuffler; five sisters and one brother. Mrs. Czerwinski was the last of her immediate family.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown. In In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenlleFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.