Uniontown
Margaret Jaslowski, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2020, in Lafayette Manor.
She was born November 25, 1930, a daughter of Joseph and Anna Sabatula Jaslowski.
She is survived by her cousin, Josephine Carolla and her family; and several other cousins.
Margaret retired from Anchor Hocking after several years of service.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday September 27, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday September 28,2020 at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church 459 Ranch Road Dunbar, PA . Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Lafayette Manor Staff for their compassion and care for the past 16 years.
