Smithfield
Margaret Jean Parlor Leech, 88, of Smithfield, went into the presence and joy of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to be forever face to face with Him, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Smithfield followed by a service celebrating Margaret's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
The family suggests donation may be made in Margaret's memory to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 30 Church Street, Smithfield, PA 15478. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
