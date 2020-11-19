Smithfield
Margaret Jean Parlor Leech, 88, of Smithfield, went into the presence and joy of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to be forever face to face with Him, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Harry Parlor and Josephine Fowler Parlor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Leech Jr.; son, Mark Leech; daughter-in-law, Cindy Leech; brothers, Harry Parlor and Ralph Parlor; and sisters, Retha Marolt, Mabel Larson, Roberta O'Neil, Virginia Green.
Margaret was an active member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and was a past deaconess on the Diaconate Board, vacation bible school teacher, Children Church leader, a member of the prayer chain and a member of the Paul Tarcy Sunday School Class. She graduated from Point Marion High School in 1950. She enjoyed feeding everyone that came to the house and loved "the farm".
Left to cherish Margaret's memory are her children, Margie Hartman and husband Brock of Smithfield and son, Teddy Smith; Brad Leech of Lake Lynn and his children, Jenny Packroni and Jason; daughter-in-law, Margie Leech of Smithfield and children, Jimmy, Matt, Erik and Marque; Belinda Smochinsky and husband Joe of Smithfield and children, Zoe and Jacy; and Beth Dennis and husband Rodney of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Rodney and Sammy; six great-grandchildren, Reese, Tatum, Julian, Naomi, Carter and Gabriella; many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Smithfield followed by a service celebrating Margaret's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
The family suggests donation may be made in Margaret's memory to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 30 Church Street, Smithfield, PA 15478. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
