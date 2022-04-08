Margaret K. Shoaf Conn

Uniontown
Margaret K. "Peg" Shoaf Conn, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Bessemer, Ala..
She was born May 16, 1944, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Harold Shoaf and Laura Mae Wilson Shoaf.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Barney" Conn; and sister, Nancy.
Peg was a 1962 graduate of Uniontown High School. She worked as an accounting secretary, at Central School for the Uniontown Area School District.
Peg was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and the Rev. Paul Tarcy Sunday School Class. She was also a member of Uniontown Chapter 263 Order of the Eastern Star.
Left to cherish Peg's memory are her sons, Stanley Moody and wife Shelly, of Great Falls, Montana, and James Moody and wife Heather, of Uniontown; daughter, Debra Boyle and husband David, of Hoover, Ala.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Essie and Alverdia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, where family and friends will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11th, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12th, followed by a service celebrating Peg's life at 11 a.m., with Rev. Darrel Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peg can be made to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 20 Church Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, or Christians for Camp Carmel, Inc., 660 Camp Carmel Road, Dunbar, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home facebook page.
