Uniontown
Margaret L. Bednarik Doman, 97, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 3, 1924, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late William M. and Anna Guley Bednarik. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Doman Sr.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Doman; daughter, Marjorie Zack; and granddaughter, Sherri Meek.
Surviving are her children, Marlene (the late Jesse) Meek of Berlin Center, Ohio, Carolyn (the late Andrew "Sparky") Robatin of Uniontown, Kenneth (Lynn) Doman of Uniontown, William E. (Janet) Doman Jr. of Grindstone, and Patrick Russell of Phoenix, Ariz.
She was the grandmother of 23; great-grandmother of 20; and great-great grandmother of three; sister of Lillian Mesco and the late William Bednarik and Marie Katz.
She is also survived by her son-in-law, Dan Zack of Uniontown; and her daughter-in-law, Beth Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, She enjoyed reading, TV, and Pittsburgh sports.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, for family only in the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a extra special thank you to her granddaughter, Andria Miller for her loving and compassionate care given during these difficult times. Also to the staff of Mt. Macrina, and Uniontown Hospital for their care given.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
