Uniontown
Margaret L. Bednarik Doman, 97, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
A private service will be held for family in the funeral home.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Herald Standard.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.