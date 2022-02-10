Rowes Run
Margaret L. Cramer, 89, of Rowes Run, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
She was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1932, in Brownsville, daughter of Frank and Helen Malyuk Lizanich.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert R. Cramer; brothers, John, Michael, Charles, Frank, George, Steve, and Andrew; and her sisters, Anna, Helen, Julia.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville, where she was an active member of the Pierogi ladies.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rick Cramer (Tina), Bob Cramer (Russelette); grandchildren, Katie Cramer, Mike Cramer and Angela Cramer.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, Pa., 15417, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with Rev. Fr. Christopher R. Burke as Celebrant.
A Parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home.
Donations can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
