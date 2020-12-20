Uniontown
Margaret L. Patek Novak, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
Margaret was born January 23, 1928, in Uniontown, a daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Rohal Patek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Novak Sr.; a daughter, Joanne Bozek; sisters and brothers Elizabeth "Betty" Uhal, Andrew Patek, Matthew Patek, Steve Patek and Marie Lekovich.
Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Robert G. Novak Sr. of Uniontown, George Novak Jr. and wife Lugene of Uniontown, and daughter Christine Stepanik of Oliver; grandchildren Robert Novak Jr. and wife Shelli, Wendy Patronas and husband Patrick, Matthew Novak and wife Tina, Jerry and Lisa Stepanik, Thomas Bozek III and Leanne, Heather and Adam; great-grandchildren Ashley, Cody and Austin Novak, Caylee Babalon, Avon and Aryon Thomas, Logan Stepanik, Nicholas Novak and Paxton Patronas; great-great grandchildson Colton Novak; siblings Anna Hvizdos of Ohio, John Patek and wife Chris of Uniontown, Bernadette "Bernie" Stash and husband Donald of Uniontown, George Patek and wife Donna of Uniontown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, and until the 9:30 a.m. blessing service Wednesday, December 23. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Covid restrictions will be adhered to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.