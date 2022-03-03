Dunbar
Margaret L. Zadell, 80, of Dunbar, died Monday, February 28, 2022, in Eicher's Family Home.
She was born August 2, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Nick Soldano and the late Edna Swope Michaels.
Margaret worked as a beautician at the former Ron Smetak Salon, and later at the State Unemployment Office in Connellsville, and she retired as a case worker for the Public Assistance Office in Uniontown.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
Margaret loved to cook, and take care of her children and her home. She was a devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Frank J. Zadell; her children, John Zadell and Kim Doyle Ritch of Dunbar, Valerie Grisbaum and her husband Terry of South Carolina, Damon Vincent of Dunbar, Edward Vincent and his wife Lyne of Dunbar, Dana Collier and her husband Bobby of Houston, Tex., and Deborah Hopkins and her husband of Painesville, Ohio; grandchildren, John Joseph Liston, Michael Davis, Brandon Cawthorn and his wife Stephanie, Megan Brooks and her husband Jacob, Joshua Vincent, Devon Vincent, Hannah Vincent and Cayla Vincent; her great-grandchildren, Kayden Liston and Bryson and Essie Brooks; one brother, Nick Soldano and his wife Susan of Hemet, Calif..
Margaret was a good and loving friend to many, especially Stephanie and Buddy Tressler and Nora Doyle.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Betty Garrison.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, with Rev Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Eicher's Family Home and Amedisys Hospice for their kind and gentle care of Margaret during her time there.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
