Carmichaels
Margaret Lengjak Smith, 89, of Carmichaels, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, after a brief stay in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Uniontown Hospital.
Marge was born April 25, 1933, in Oliver, a daughter of the late Michael Lengjak Sr. and Elizabeth Chromlyuk Lengjak.
She graduated from North Union High School before beginning her career at Cohen's Furniture Store in Uniontown.
In 1956, she married Carl T. Smith of Uniontown and they moved to Wisconsin, then to Carmichaels.
She later worked at Ted Peccon's Furniture as a utility payment collector and then for Carmichaels Clinic as a custodian.
Marge was best known as the heart of Carl's Lounge and Restaurant in Carmichaels, where she and her family worked and resided for more than 40 years, beginning in 1977 when she and her husband, Carl purchased the business.
She will always be remembered as Mom or Grandma Marge to the many friends and extended family who visited regularly to eat, drink and gather for fun days, festivities, football games, and the many functions and families she knew at Carl's for many, many years. She was also a long-time member of St. Hugh's Roman Catholic Church (a part of St. Matthias Parish, Greene County), where she served the Altar and Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters.
She is survived by three of her four children, Joseph (Chrysan) Smith, and Carl (Christine) Smith, both of Carmichaels, and Charlene (Cameron) McCaw, of Parkesburg; grandchildren, Carl T. (Chelsea) Smith of Masontown and Lisa Kukuchka Winnowski of Bethel Park, and Adrianna, Nicholas and Kyle McCaw of Parkesburg; one great- grandchild, Owen Winnowski of Bethel Park; one brother, William (Laura) Lengjak of Roscoe, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl T. Smith of Carmichaels; and daughter, Anita D. Smith of Carmichaels. She was also preceded in death by her long-time companion, Robert "Bob" Blaker of Carmichaels; eight of her 10 siblings, including brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Sonya Lengjak, John and Suzanne Lengjak, Charles and Betty Lengjak, and Frank Lengjak; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Benny Wawroski, Anna and Mike Zemlon, Helen and John Mrosko, and Julia Lengjak; her in-laws, Charles Smith, Irene Smith, Joseph "Bud" Smith, Robert "Bob" Smith, William "Bill" Smith, and Helen Smith Bail.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, where visitation continues from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, when a Celebration of Life Mass will be held at in St. Matthias Church (St. Hugh), Carmichaels, followed by burial at Saint John Byzantine Cemetery, 185 E. Main Street, Hopwood (Fayette County).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, 420 W. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.