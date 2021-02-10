Smithton
Margaret Machupa, 90, of Smithton, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 25, 1930, in Perryopolis, a daughter of the late John and Helen Kushner Behare.
Margaret was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Perryopolis. She married Francis T. Machupa September 26, 1953, and he preceded her in death March 11, 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Francine Margaret DeSimone and husband Dennis of Smithton; three grandchildren, Michael DeSimone of Smithton, Angela Frederick and husband Michael of Belle Vernon, and John DeSimone and wife Laura of Upper Saint Clair; three great-grandchildren, Lillian Margaret, Wesley Michael and Elizabeth Hope DeSimone. She is also survived by sisters Dorothy Bero, and Marlene Pritts and husband Ken, all of Smithton; brother Edward Behare and sister-in-law Dorothy Behare of California; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by brothers William, Alex, George and John Behare; sisters Helen Scalabrini and Pauline Karbowsky; and many sisters- and brothers-in-law.
"Mom's love of her family was her strength and legacy."
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, in the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 227 Second Street, Smithton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 11, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Fr. Oleh Seremchuck as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perry Township.
Please follow CDC guidelines: social distancing, masks are to be worn in the funeral home and church, and limit time as only 25 people at a time are allowed in the funeral home.
