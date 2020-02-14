Perryopolis
Margaret Marie Rosa Chuboy, 96, went to be with her Lord on February 10, 2020. She was born January 12, 1924, to the late Paul and Julia Sayka Rosa. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Steve Chuboy, Jr., of Perryopolis.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Julia Rosa, Albert Rosa, Paul Rosa, Steve Rosa, Ann Rosa Vig, Pearl Rosa Kupets, Irene Rosa Keblis, Susan Rosa Vagasy; and daughter-in-law Donna Chuboy.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Rosa Larence and brother and sister-in-law Alex James "Sandor" and Judy Rosa of Perryopolis.
She was the beloved mother of Judge Carol (John) Sax, of Wayland, Mass., Steve Chuboy III of Fayette City, Susan (Timothy) Vismor of Fox Chapel and Mary Kathryn (James) Traynor of Perryopolis. She was the cherished grandmother of Christopher Sax, Margeaux Traynor (Joe) Everhart, Mallory Traynor (Brandon) Momeyer, James Steven Traynor and Brittany Traynor; and loving great-grandmother of Dylan, Blake and Chloe Everhart, Haley and Logan Momeyer and Skylar and Levi Hornsby.
Margaret was a passionate gardener and cook, known for her delicious pastries and famous chicken paprikash. During WWII, she worked as one of the original "Rosie the Riveters," welding landing ships for the troops at US Steel's Ambridge Works. She was an involved member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis, and a member of the Altar Society. Very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary for over 30 years, she served as president for many of those years and was responsible for the annual Poppy Day drives. With her husband Steve, Margaret shared a fervent love of God and country, and a deep appreciation of their Hungarian heritage that they passed down to their loving family through song and dance.
The family would like to thank special friends Lori, Carol, Angie, Pam, Rose, Joanie and Ginger.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, in BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Independence Street, Perryopolis, where the Altar Society will pray the Rosary at 3 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be said at the funeral home on Saturday 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, concelebrated by Father Richard Kosisko and Father Efren Ambre. Interment to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Margaret loved flowers but, if desired, memorial donations can be made to the Perryopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023, 100 VFW Lane, Perryopolis, PA 15473.
"Mothers hold their children's hands for just a little while...and their hearts forever."
