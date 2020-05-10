Pittsburgh
Margaret Markovich, 92 ,of Pittsburgh, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born July 10, 1927, in Republic, the daughter of Charles and Barbara C. Latsko Markovich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Robert and Richard Markovich; and a special friend, John McAlevy.
Margaret enjoyed her Pittsburgh sports, especially the Pirates and the Steelers, as well as working crossword puzzles in her spare time.
She is survived by a sister, Mary "Lu Lu" Durigon of Republic; and several special nieces and nephews.
Due to the current national COVID-19 virus restrictions, visitation and funeral services are private. Margaret's final resting place will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Margaret's professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
