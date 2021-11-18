Perryopolis
Margaret Mary Margie Kovach, 99, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born January 31, 1922, in Perryopolis, a daughter of Michael and Julia Yencheck Margie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alick Kovach; children, Robert Kovach and Thomas Kovach; brothers, Edward Margie, Raymond Margie, Richard Margie; sisters, Emma Nalepa, Eleanor Beaumant.
Margaret is survived by her children, Alick M. Kovach of Mountain City, Tenn., Joann Karoffa and husband Gerald of Perryopolis, Kenneth Kovach of Perryopolis, Patty Olinzock and husband Michael of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Stephen Kovach, Katherine Pfeffer and husband Eric, Jeffrey Karoffa and wife Jennifer, Joseph Karoffa and wife Laura, Patrick Kovach and wife Ngan, Kenneth Kovach, Nicholas Kovach and wife Truck Le, Michael Olinzock and wife Krystal, Andrea Rabatin and husband Jacob; great grandchildren, Lucas Karoffa, Everly Karoffa, Leah Karoffa, Hollis Margaret Rabatin; sister-in-law, Lorraine Margie; several nieces and nephews.
A Divine Liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 18, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Arrangements entrusted to BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
