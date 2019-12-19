Uniontown
Margaret Mogle, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was the loving mother of David (Deborah) Mogle and Jean (Vincent) Placek; grandmother of David Mogle II and Lori Placek.
Margaret was active in many local organizations and Asbury Methodist Church.
At her request, there will be no visitation; service and interment private. The family respectfully suggests contributions to a charity of your choice.
