Uniontown
Margaret Monica Paroda Hebda, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will be private for the immediate family at St. Joseph Cemetery.
