Uniontown
Margaret Monica Paroda Hebda, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was born September 3, 1931, in Coolspring.
Margaret was the wife of the late Chester V. Hebda; daughter of the late Stephen (Phoebie) Paroda and Anna Stanya Staynik Paroda. She was sister to the late Mary Paroda Teti and her husband, Thomas Teti, Sr., and sister to the late Stephen Paroda, Jr.
Margaret attended Sullivan Elementary School and graduated from North Union High School.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown and a member of the St. Joseph Christian Mothers Society, where she served as vice-president for two years. She was a volunteer at the church, serving for 15 years in the capacity as money counter.
Margaret’s life work and pride was as a homemaker to her five children: four sons and one daughter, Chester Vincent Hebda, Jr., Victor Casper Hebda, Vance Alan Hebda, Barry Paul Hebda and Dr. Ann Nichole Hebda; four daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; and four grandchildren, Barry Paul Hebda, Jr., Jennifer Hebda, Victoria Ying Xin Hebda Chuah, and Luke Shang Yi Hebda Chuah; one sister-in-law, Rita O’Brien Paroda; godmother to Theresa Paroda and Barbara Yalich Fike; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great- great-nieces and great- great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will be private for the immediate family at St. Joseph Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.