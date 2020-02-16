Margaret Murphy

Formerly of Fayette County
Margaret "Marge" Murphy died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Legacy Gardens in Bristol at the age of 93.
Born in Holidays Cove, W.Va., Marge was a longtime resident of Fayette County, retiring to Lower Bucks County. She was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills.
She was a very giving person. She loved cooking, doing ceramics, taking cruises and traveling. Marge also spent her time attending Rescue Squad Conventions.
Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marge was the beloved wife of 73 years to Richard C.; loving mother of Patty Jo Zackowski (John), Carolyn Drumm, Kathleen Wiegner (Joseph) and Richard A. Murphy; devoted grandmother of 10; and proud great-grandmother of 16.
Marge will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., the time of her Funeral Mass, Saturday, February 22, in Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marge's name may be made to the Breast Health Institute, 834 Chestnut Street, Suite 315, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
