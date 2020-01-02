Margaret "Pegg" Allen Fox

Greensboro
Margaret "Peggy" Allen Fox, 92, of Greensboro, passed away at 12:26 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 6, 1927, in LaFollette, Tenn., a daughter of the late Howard H. and Lottie B. Pierce Allen.
Mrs. Fox was a 1945 graduate of Mapletown High School and since 1980, spent her days helping her son, Jesse, at Fox Auto Parts & Service in Sugar Grove. She was a member of the Sugar Grove Baptist Church, past president of the Southeastern Greene Women's Club, past Worthy Matron of the former Ideal Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.). No. 213, Masontown and a current member of Uniontown Chapter No. 262, O.E.S. In addition, Mrs. Fox was a past District Deputy of District 8, O.E.S. and a past president of the former Past Matrons Club at Ideal Chapter No. 213, O.E.S.
On September 12, 1947 she married Jesse William Fox, who died November 21, 1999.
Surviving are a son, Jesse W. Fox (Susan) of Mount Morris; four grandchildren, Thomas Fox II, Jeffrey Fox, Katherine Fox and Daniel Fox; four great-grandchildren, Tori Fox, Garrett Fox, Preston Fox and Brady Fox; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Allen of Lewis, Del.; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Fox of Morgantown, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Fox of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sons, Daniel Edward Fox and Thomas W. Fox; two brothers, Howard Harry Allen Jr. and Donald R. Allen; and two sisters, Barbara Lee Allen and Helen Horsey.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4. Pastor Frank Vucic will officiate. Interment will follow at Garards Fort Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Uniontown Chapter No. 213, O.E.S. will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m.. on Friday in the funeral home. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
