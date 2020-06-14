Uniontown
Margaret R. Carter, 89, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Pittsburgh. She was born March 30, 1931, in Iredell County, N.C., a daughter of the late William P. and Ethel Foster Roberts.
She was the beloved wife of the late Harold L. Carter; mother of Gary L. (Kathy) Carter of Uniontown, Kimberly R. Carter (Emidio) of Pittsburgh, Paul C. (Christina) Carter of Mesa, Ariz.; grandmother of Lindsey (Gregory) Mikeo of Fairmont, W.Va., Tara (Seth) Takoch of Springfield, Va., Brandon Carter of Arizona, and Ryan Carter of Arizona; great-grandmother of Carter, Madeline and Olivia Mikeo, and Lindon and Rooney Takoch; brother of James L. (Letty) Roberts of North Carolina. Other cousins and nieces and nephews survive in North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Pamela Jean Carter; and a brother, John W. Roberts.
Margaret was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and attended the Community Methodist Church in recent years.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, June 15, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Please observe social distancing practices and wear protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Fayette Friends of Animals or a charity of your choice in her memory.
Personal and written tributes are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
