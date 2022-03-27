Brownsville
Margaret R. Easter Miske, 85, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born October 18, 1936, in Brownsville, daughter of the late George and Regina G. Easter.
Marge was an independent Avon consultant for 52 years. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Southside Fire Hall and visiting casinos.
Besides her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, George "Sonny" Easter; and sister, Henrietta Keefer.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, Edward G. Miske; daughter, Marcy and her husband Richard Pahula; son, Mark Miske; grandchildren, Nicholas Edward and wife Jill Sawka, Richard Pahula and fiancee Gabby Vaughn, Joseph Pahula, and Meghan Miske and boyfriend Brandon Christopher; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Violet, and Brandon; sister, Ethel Easter Mattie; sister-in-law, Shirley Miske Hazuda; niece, Terri and husband Kerri Crutchman.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Adelia, Terah, and Pastor Larry Coltura as well as the nurses and aides of the sixth floor of Mon Valley Hospital, for their great care and attention given to Margaret over the past several months.
Visitation will be held at THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Donald Snyder officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
