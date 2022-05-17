Uniontown
Margaret Rose Pappas Killinger passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022 with family by her side at Monarch Meadow in Uniontown.
The oldest of Harry R. Pappas and Alice A. Clarke Pappas, Peggy was born May 21, 1947 in Beaver Falls.
She graduated from Monaca High School where she was a gifted student, head cheerleader and active in every club at school. She went on to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. and the Beaver County Controller’s Office in Beaver, before becoming a stay-at-home mom and later, after school day-care for her grandkids.
She married the love of her life, James L. Killinger Jr., in July, and eventually settled in Uniontown.
Peggy was a talented artist and for years hosted seasonal craft shows from her home on Derrick Avenue. She was also actively involved as a Den Mother with Boy Scout Troop 620 at St. Mary’s and throughout her son’s journey to Eagle Scout.
Peggy was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the AMVETS and ran their bowling league for years. She was a voracious reader, history buff and a “humom” to golden retriever, Sadie, and several cats over the years.
Her interests and hobbies were extensive from traveling, antiquing, birdwatching, to cooking, canning and baking, and tending to her flowers. She played cards, poker, and bingo for years and was later joined at bingo with granddaughter, Molly. She was always laughing, especially with her grandkids. In 1995, she and Jim purchased the home of their dreams, the Williams-Hagan House on Derrick Avenue, and together, they renovated both the house and gardens.
She was preceded in death by both parents and Jim in 2020. She is survived by son, Robert R. “Bob” Killinger, daughter-in-law, Kimberly, and three grandchildren, Jack Riley Killinger of Pittsburgh, Samuel Clarke Killinger and Molly Breton Ashe Killinger, both of the home in Uniontown; a younger brother, Harry R. Pappas (Joyce); niece, Kelly; and nephew, Nicholas of Nebraska also survive her.
Funeral services will be private for family and close friends at Peggy’s request.
Arrangements are being handled by ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, with burial at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and caregivers at Monarch Meadow and OSPTA.
