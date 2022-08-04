Brownsville
Margaret Ruth McCann, 96, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, in her home. She was born March 12, 1926, in Brownsville, to the late Charles and Neza "Agnes" Grantz Johns.
She was a member of the former Brownsville General Hospital auxiliary, and was the manager of the Hospital Gift Shop, member and treasurer of the Brownsville Garden Club, and lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Frank C. McCann, Sr.; son, Frank McCann, Jr.; sisters, Kathryn Johns, Dolores Geisel, Agnes Elias, Mary Fell; brothers, Emil, Victor, Charles, Thomas, Alfred Johns.
She is survived by her son, Paul McCann and wife Nancy; a granddaughter, Melissa Kate McCann; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene McCann.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, the time of a blessing service, Friday, August 5, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre officiating, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
