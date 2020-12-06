Margaret Shultz Valentich

Sevierville, Tenn.
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, Margaret "Marge" Shultz Valentich, Friday, November 27, 2020. She slipped peacefully into her life with Jesus at her longtime home in Sevierville, Tenn.
Marge was born December 4, 1926, to Mary and Stephen Shultz in Oliphant-Furnace. She received her early education in a one-room schoolhouse in this same area and later attended high school at Georges-Township.
During her working years, Marge ran the Welcome Wagon in Ohio and Tennessee, but her "favorite job" was the one that she filled at The Christmas Place in Sevierville. She spent 26 happy years there, where she made many lifelong friends and acquaintances.
One of Marge's favorite things to do was to go out to lunch with her many friends. She always loved meeting new people who would come into The Christmas Place, and hearing about where they were from and a little about their lives. Marge also loved to travel and she loved visiting with her children and grandchildren. She was a fabulous cook and had a passion for Austro-Hungarian cooking. Many of her special recipes have been passed down to her friends and family, especially her granddaughters.
In her later years, she was a faithful fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Vols from the University of Tennessee. She never missed watching football on TV.
Margaret met Fred while living in Pennsylvania and they were married January 28, 1951. The couple enjoyed 42 years of happiness together. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Marge was a long-standing member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Madeline Susa, Marie Shultz, Catharine Skocik, Ann Duritza and Elizabeth Marano.
Marge is survived by her three children, Michele Fuqua (Rick), Kevin Valentich (Monica) and Lynne Valentich-Scott (Paul). Also, by grandchildren Maggie Fuqua, Katie Fuqua Manlolo (Dr. Joseph), Marye Fuqua, Melanie Ohm (Paul), Rachel Gwinn and Sarah Gwinn. Marge was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Noah Manlolo, Oliver, Crosby and Lucy Ohm. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 8.
Everyone is invited to go directly to her Funeral Mass at SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, with the Rev. Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
