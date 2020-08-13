Formerly of Uniontown
Margaret T. Barkett Miller, 94, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Uniontown, passed Monday, August 10, 2020, in Ohio. She was born June 16, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Victoria (George) Barkett; wife of the late Richard Miller; mother of David (Beth) Sherrin of Akron and Kimberly (Mike) Thorne of Deerfield, Ohio; grandmother of Michelle Melendez, Laura Ubelhart, David Sherrin, Stephanie, Ashley and Tom Ehmann; great-grandmother of Dominic Melendez, Izzy and Gabby Ubelhart, and Dylan and Sam Ehmann; sister of Marian Broskey, Debbie (Jim) Tompkins, Daliah Maloney, Diana Curfman, Jake (Pam) Barkett and the late Sarky, Joe, Junior and Jimmy Barkett, Grinny Crate and Fitzy Adams.
Margaret was a sales associate with JCPenney, a former member of St. George Maronite Church of Uniontown, and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
She enjoyed collecting angels and loved bingo and trips to the casino, and enjoyed dressing up and wearing her jewelry. She would always say "Love Yinze" Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise!
Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held at noon in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Assisted Living for the wonderful care and comfort given during her time there.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
