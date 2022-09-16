Smock
Margaret T. Victor, 98, of Smock, passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown, with her loving family at her side.
She was born January 3, 1924, in Springhill Township, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Martin and Margaret Holpit Viktor.
She was formerly employed by the Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation (CAP Division) from which she retired in 1983 after 35 years of dedicated service.
She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Parish, Perryopolis, and the former St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Parish of Smock. She was a member of the St. Hedwig Rosary Society and the Smock Historical Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Edward; brother, Martin and wife Stella; and sister, Leona B. Rollence and husband Paul.
Margaret is survived by niece, Barbara J. Rollence Mehalov and husband Andrew (her primary caregivers) of Smock; niece, Dolores Victor Dolan and husband Terrance of Hiller; nephews, Martin T. Victor of Hiller; Daniel Victor and wife Patricia of Hiller; Edward Victor and wife Stacy of Hiller; and Thomas Victor and wife Robin of New Salem; along with several great- and grand-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m., when a prayer service will be held Saturday, September 17, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo "Rody" Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the dedicated caregivers at Mount Macrina Manor, Amedisys Hospice, and Dr. Malkit Singh.
