Smock
Margaret T. Victor, 98, of Smock, passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown, with her loving family at her side.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 16, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m., when a prayer service will be held, Saturday, September 17, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo "Rody" Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park.
