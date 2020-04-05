Coal Center
Margaret Winfield, 94, of Coal Center, died peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born Friday, October 30, 1925, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Veboski Holko.
She was a member of the United Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Coal Center.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Winfield (1997); grandson Bradley Winfield (1998); two sisters, Mary Petros and Anna Holko; and one brother, George Holko.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Blaine and Audrey Winfield; grandson Brian Winfield and wife Denise; three nieces, Marlene Michener, Georgina Koslosky and Pam Panepinto.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be private for her family, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the United Christian Church, 499 East Malden Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, or the Mon Valley Care Center Activities Department, 200 Stoops Drive, Monongahela, PA 15063.
To leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
