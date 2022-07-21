Columbus, Ohio
Margaretta Johnson Worthington, 81, of Columbus Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born August 13, 1940, in Uniontown, and was the last surviving member of her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Theodore "Dewey" and Clara Johnson; eight brothers and one sister.
Surviving Margaretta is her partner, Nathaniel "Nate" Hawthorne; one sister-in-law, Carla Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Caliman Funeral Home, 3700 Refugee Road, Columbus, Ohio 43232.
