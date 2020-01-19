McClellandtown
Margery Adelia Yearick Pepiot, 95, of McClellandtown, formerly of Greenville, Ohio, died Thursday, January 2, 2020.
She was born July 11, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of Harry Warren Yearick and Edna Freeman Yearick. She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and her husband, Earl Herman Pepiot.
Mrs. Pepiot was a member of the First Congregational Christian Church of Greenville, and attended Allison Church of the Nazarene in Allison. She was a member of Great Meadows Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and an associate member of Fort Greenville Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century; The Society of Mayflower Descendants; The National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association and the Darke County Ohio Birders. She was a widely-traveled journalist, with her byline appearing in many national firearm and shooting publications.
She is survived by her son, Colt J. G. Pepiot and his wife, Sheryl; granddaughter Christine Beckley and her husband, Mike; grandson James Pepiot; great-grandsons Hunter and Austin Pepiot; great-granddaughter Charlotte Adelia Beckley; stepson David H. Pepiot and his wife, Anne; two stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Visitation was held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at ZECHAR BAILEY FUNERAL HOME, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial services took place at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at the funeral home. Interment was in St. Valbert's Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio.
Sympathies are welcome at www.zecharbailey.com.
