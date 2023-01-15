formerly of Uniontown
Margery "Marge" Faigen Abels, 97, of Ardsley, N.Y., and longtime former resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, in her home, Sunday, January 8, 2023.
This is the story of a big city girl who made a wonderful life in a little town at the foot of the mountains in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Marge was born April 19, 1925, in Pittsburgh, to the late Rose and Morris Faigen. She graduated from the city's Taylor Allderdice High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Pittsburgh. During her time at Pitt, she was a member of the Downtown Chorale group. In addition to singing, as a young woman she loved writing, horseback riding, swimming, and many other activities.
In 1948, Marge married Gerald "Gerry" Abels (1920-1999), and in 1951 relocated with him and their newborn son to Uniontown, where he owned Star Chrome, a successful furniture business, for nearly 40 years. Her father-in-law, the late Moss Abels, became a permanent member of the household at that time.
Always up for a challenge, Marge learned how to golf, which became an activity she and Gerry enjoyed together throughout their long marriage. She continued golfing well into her 80's, even sinking a hole-in-one at age 80.
Marge was an avid reader, an expert knitter, and a phenomenal baker; her sour cream coffee cake is the stuff of legend. She loved music, dancing, playing bridge, taking long daily power walks, and picking beautiful flowers from yards along the way!
In her 40's, Marge went back to school and became a certified substitute high school teacher.
She was active in local organizations including Temple Israel, Uniontown Jewish Community Center, Great Books Society, and others. After relocating to Westchester County, N.Y. in 2008, she continued her community involvement by volunteering at Andrus- On-Hudson and the Hastings-On-Hudson Senior Center.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Gerry in 1999; dear friend, David Davidian in 2015; and younger brother, Gerard Faigen in 2016.
She is survived by her five children, Richard Abels (Deb Price), Bruce Abels (Heidi Cies), Nancy Abels Caccia (Edward), Melinda Abels Lowe, and Alison Abels (Debra Hemsey); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, January 17, in the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522. A family gathering will be held in Uniontown at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations, in Marge's memory, be made to a charity of one's choice.
