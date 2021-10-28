White House
Margie Lee Brady Nicholas "Gran", 92 of White House, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born September 16, 1929 in White House.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Otis Brady and Margaret Myers Brady; two brothers, Leo Brady and Otis Brady, Jr.; and her daughter, Debbie Barton.
Gran is survived by her children, Cindy Myers and husband Alan, and Alan Nicholas and wife Eve Anne; grandchildren, Billy Barton, III., and his wife Stephanie, Matthew Myers, Brooke Krichbaum and husband Bill, Mykal Nicholas and wife Charlette, and Heather Raffle and husband Aaron; ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She attended the White House Free Methodist Church most of her life. She was employed at Lakeview Resort prior to her retirement.
A Private Family Service will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating, and interment following in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the staff at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for all of the loving care given to Margie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.