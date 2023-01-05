Masontown
Margie Martin, 65, of Masontown, passed away peacefully in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Judy Chissell; father, Paul Martin; and her brother, P.A. Martin.
Surviving is her loving daughter, Tonya Wroble; sisters, Kris Keener and Annie Martin; brothers, Kerry Martin, Dan Martin and Tim Martin; very close friends, Tony and Dee and many other friends.
Thank you to all who called and stopped in and checked on her during her illness. She loved you all and she was always smiling and had a way of making people feel at home.
Margie worked at Janet's Diner for 30 years and at the Double T Bar and Grill for 15 years, always serving and helping people to have a good day.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m.
Interment at a later date in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
