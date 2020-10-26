Uniontown (Phillips)
Marguerite E. Churilla Pierce, 86, of Uniontown (Phillips), passed Friday, October 23, 2020. Born February 5, 1934, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Julie Sokol Churilla; beloved wife of the late John D. Pierce. She was the last of her immediate family.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her great-niece, Stacy DeAngelo, her caregiver with whom she resided the last four years.
She was a former employee of the Berkowitz factory and the intermediate unit as a teacher's aide. She belonged to numerous organizations and clubs.
Viewing was from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of transfer will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday, October 26, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's (Nativity) Church, 61 S. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at St. Mary's (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing when you visit.
