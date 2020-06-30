West Brownsville
Marguerite G. "Peggy" McCallum, 77, of West Brownsville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born December 14, 1942, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to the late Charles and Levina Fisher Veatch Deibel.
Peggy was a homemaker, who loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul McCallum; infant son Paul Matthew McCallum; brother Charles Deibel; sister Flo Grahek; brother-in-law Thomas Grahek; nephew Thomas Grahek.
Peggy is survived by three children, Bryan McCallum, Lori McCallum, Sean McCallum and wife Samantha; six grandchildren, Bryant McCallum, Caleb Phillips, James Anderson, Lucius Anderson, Padraig McCallum and Branna McCallum; niece Carol Grahek.
Private services for the immediate family are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.