Richeyville
Marguerite Show Jenkins, 93, of Richeyville, died April 18, 2022.
Born in Farmington, on November 2, 1928.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, with Pastor Glenn Sanders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richeyville Community Church, PO Box 183, Richeyville, PA 15358, or Child Evangelism Outreach, 1654 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.
Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
