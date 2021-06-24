Sister Maria Estelle Chopnak, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her heavenly home Monday, June 21, 2021, at the age of 83 and in the 67th year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from St. Michael Church, Munhall, in 1954.
Sr. Maria Estelle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from (Mt. Mercy) Carlow College and a Masters in Administration from the University of Dayton. She taught in elementary schools in Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Youngstown, Ohio for 27 years. Sister Maria Estelle also served as principal in Mt. Pleasant, North Huntingdon and Masontown for a total of 12 years. In 1998, Sr. Estelle took a position in Pastoral Ministry at Light of Hearts Villa in Bedford, Ohio, where she served for 14 years until illness forced her to retire and be admitted to Vincentian Home.
The last couple of years of Sister Estelle's life were spent in prayer as she patiently suffered her illness.
Sister Estelle treasured her religious vocation and said that the love of God and the wonderful living out of the charity mission by the Sisters is what drew her to become a sister. When sisters were asked to describe what was special about Sister Maria Estelle, they all mentioned her quick wit and sense of humor.
Sister Maria Estelle was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth Chopnak; and her brother, Edward.
She is survived by cousins, friends and her Sisters in Community.
Friends will be received in Sacred Heart Chapel, 8200 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, from 9 until 11 a.m., when a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered, Saturday, June 26. Interment will follow in the Sister's cemetery on the convent grounds.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Congregation Mission, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048-0009.
