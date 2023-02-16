Carmichaels
Maria L. Plavi Sokol, 73, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023, in Cloverdale Nursing Home, following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Germany on, March 25, 1949, the daughter of the late US Air Force, World War II Veteran, Michael Plavi and Eva Wagner Plavi.
On July 24, 1966, she married Joseph P. Sokol II, who passed away on June 6, 2016.
Maria enjoyed cooking, and taught her children the foundation of being an excellent cook. She loved gardening and was also a Nature's Sunshine Consultant, specializing in Iridology, reflexology and homeopathic medicine.
She is survived by three children, Joseph P. Sokol III. (Kim), of Raleigh, N.C., Bernadine Shultz, of Saint Mary's and Marie Blasinsky (Tim), of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Christina Blasinsky, (Josh), Matthew Blasinsky (Kirsten) and Michael Blasinsky; five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Camyrn, Stella, Harper and Avery; two brothers, Michael (Norma) Plavi and Charles Plavi; three sisters, Barbara Homistek, Lois Ketchem and Sandra (Paul) Turner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and spouse, are a sister, Doris Jurczak; three brothers, William Plavi, Robert Plavi and Leroy Plavi (who died in infancy).
The family expresses the deepest gratitude to Cloverdale Nursing Home, Carol Assad and Staff, and Anova Care Hospice (Amanda Hope), for the wonderful care of their mom.
Services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100.
A graveside memorial service will follow at Laurel Point, Cemetery in Carmichaels.
