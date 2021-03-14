Landover, Md.
Marian Black Lyons, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in her home. Born November 3, 1939, she was the first of five children of Albert F. and Ella Wilyard Black.
She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1957 and from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse, working for more than 40 years at Prince Georges Hospital in Maryland.
On September 23, 1961, she married her one true love, Bernard "Arch" Lyons.
She is survived by her loving husband and two sons, Thomas (Barbara) Lyons of Bowie, Md., and Jeffrey Lyons of Huntsville, Ala. Also surviving are her sister, Edith (Harry) Zetty of Brownsville; and brothers David (Betty) Black of Washington and James (Gayle) Black of Seaford, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
Marian was a born caregiver and her gentle loving nature was a blessing to all who knew her. She now joins her parents and her sister, Joyce in Heaven.
Funeral arrangements by the ROBERT EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Bowie, Md.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 5601 Randolph Street, Hyattsville, Md.
