Marian Dulla

Republic
Marian "Tooty" Dulla, 85, of Republic, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown. She was born September 14, 1936, in Brownsville, a daughter of Andrew and Anna Kachurik Kvortek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dulla Sr; son, Robert Dulla Jr; grandson, Joshua Malec; brothers, Andrew "Korty" and Elmer Kvortek; sisters, Mildred Glowaski and Irene Johnson.
Tooty was a member of the former Holy Rosary Church in Republic. She was a member of the Republic Volunteer Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary and a dispatcher for the Republic Emergency Disaster Unit.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie A. Malec and husband Stanley of Republic; granddaughters, Ashley Salimbene and husband Antonio, Victoria and Elizabeth Dulla; brother, Gerald Kvortek and wife Dolores of Republic; special niece, Andrea "Cissy" Glowaski.
Marian's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a blessing, Friday, June 3, with Father Marion Pates as celebrant, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will be private at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
