Uniontown
Marian J. Kesock Kostak, 87, of Uniontown, formerly of Carmichaels, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Clemmons, N.C.
Mrs. Kostak was born August 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Josephine and Charles Kesock.
Marian operated a beauty shop in Carmichaels for a number of years.
She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Hugh Church in Carmichaels and St. Joseph's Church in Uniontown while living in Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Kostak is survived by a daughter, Georgetta McKenzie (Emmett); and son John Kostak (Patricia); three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, George; her daughter, Linda Kostak; and brothers Jack and Bernard.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Salvation Army.
A complete obituary can be found at www.lesakofuneralhomeinc.com and on our Facebook page.
