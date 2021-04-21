Waynesburg
Marian L. Wyels Fowler, 87, of Waynesburg, formerly of Irwin, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born April 20, 1933, in Deemston, a daughter of the late George and Agnes Skehan Wyels.
Marian was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waynesburg, as well as a former member of the West Hempfield Presbyterian Church in Irwin, where she was deacon and a choir member for a period of time. She was also a member of the Greene Academy Dulcimer Players.
Marian was very crafty and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting; teaching her daughters how to make their own clothes. She enjoyed photography, playing the piano and volunteering.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband of 53 years, Wesley "Moe" Fowler; two brothers, George Wyels Jr. and William J. Wyels; one sister, Catherine Wyels Kinder; and one son-in-law, J.D. VanKirk.
She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Sim and husband John of Avon Park, Fla., Judy VanKirk of Waynesburg, and Lori Giesler and husband Randy of Harrisville; four grandchildren, John Long and wife Ashley of Mesa, Ariz., Joshua VanKirk and wife Rachel of Bremerton, Wash., Brian Giesler of Cresson, and Sara Hess and husband Regan of Helena, Mont.; one great-grandson, Devlin VanKirk of Bremerton; one sister, Alice Wyels Magayna of Vestaburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, April 21, in the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/funeral director. A private service will be held at 12 noon in the funeral home followed by interment at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Irwin. In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 40 people will be permitted at one time in the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing is required.
