Newell
Thursday, September 14, 2023 6:00 AM
Marian “Ruth” Wolpink, 77, of Newell, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born on October 14, 1945, in Amity, a daughter of Hester and Lawrence Bird.
Ruth was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Lynnwood Lutheran Church.
Always a lover of animals, she found joy being in their company and gave many dogs their furever home. She found beauty in butterflies and a connection with donkeys, collecting Eeyores throughout her years. She enjoyed accompanying her husband on motorcycle rides and relaxing together at camp. Moreover, she loved and cherished every moment she had with her family and friends, always sending them reminders of her love.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, George Wolpink; daughters, Lisa (Fred) Doerzbacher, Patricia (Daniel) Lamb and Debbie Wolpink; her grandchildren, Chelsea McCune, Josh Latal and Ryan Zemba; sisters, Carol Kennedy and Nancy Skiles; and fur baby Shiloh.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; and sisters, Jane Bigler and Janice Guthrie.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Santa Barbara Club in Newell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to local animal shelters or the SPCA.
