Uniontown
Marian Wydo Furlong, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 29, 2021.
She was born on December 23, 1929, in German Township, a daughter of the late John and Evelyn Kucerka Wydo.
Marian was a member of The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Salem.
She volunteered for many years at the library at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church in Uniontown. Marian loved Politics and political issues. She enjoyed reading and watching The Pittsburgh Steelers.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David H. Furlong; brothers, John, George, Mike, Charles, Andy, Frank, and Steve; sisters, Mary Wydo, Anna Motil, Helen Dulla, and Evelyn Baird.
Marian was the last surviving member of her immediate family of 12.
Marian is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 3 in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA. A Panachida Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Vitaly Dudkin Officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marian's name to The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church 91 South Mill Street New Salem, PA 15468.
