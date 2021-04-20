Uniontown
Mariann E. Roszak Kodric, 60, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Friday, April 16, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born June 16, 1960, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Kasimer Roszak and Viola “Punch” Roszak. Her brother, Daniel J. Roszak; and father-in-law Edward J. Kodric also preceded her in death.
Mariann was a graduate of German Township High School Class of 1978. She was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and the American Legion Auxiliary, New Salem.
Mariann loved being a mom. May the memories of her warm and loving soul endure in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 35 years, Anthony J. “Tony” Kodric; their sons, Edward J. Kodric of Uniontown and Zachary A. Kodric of McClellandtown; her mother-in-law, Agatha L. Kodric of Uniontown; brothers James H. Roszak and wife Pam of Virginia, and Matthew E. Roszak of Masontown; sisters-in-law Mary Yasechko and husband Robert of Uniontown, Anna Marie Dunklee and husband Philip of Canton, Mich.; many nieces, nephews, and their families. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Macy and Daisy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 22, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.